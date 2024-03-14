We need to start rate cuts soon

Should not exaggerate the risk of a wage-price spiral

Does not buy the argument that the ECB cannot cut rates before the Fed

Four rate cuts in 2024 seem reasonable

We have to cut rates twice before the summer break

All the signs are all pointing to the first move being in June and the above remarks reaffirm that. The ECB will break for the summer after the July meeting. So, Stournaras' argument of two rate cuts before that means one in June and one more in July. After which, the central bank will only next meet in September.