0800 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time: Bank of Finland's board member and European Central Bank Governing Council member Tuomas Valimaki will hold a press conference on digital euro and the future of payments

Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn has taken a leave of absence to run to become the next president of Finland. As you do. Rehn chose Valimaki, the Bank of Finland's long-time alternate on the Governing Council, to take his place on the council.