We should keep going to neutral in measured steps

There is no urgency in discussing undershooting the target or going below neutral

Inflation has not yet been defeated

But recent data has been encouraging

Once we get closer to neutral, it may be appropriate to align our language accordingly

A soft landing with a recovery is still the baseline

But recent data presents some risks that might delay the expected improvement to growth

At this stage, it pretty much means being consistent to cut when the data warrants so. And that is precisely what markets are also pricing out through to June next year. He doesn't want to sound overly dovish but if economic conditions continue to worsen, that will surely impact their outlook.