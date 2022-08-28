Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, and a Governing Council member at the European Central Bank spoke at Jackson Hole over the weekend:

ECB needs another significant interest rate hike in September

On the neutral rate (expected to be in the 1% to 2% range, but the ECBcould go higher):

"We could be there before the end of the year, after another significant step in September"

"Have no doubt that we at the ECB would if needed raise rates further beyond normalization: bringing inflation back to 2% is our responsibility; our will and our capacity to deliver on our mandate are unconditional"

Other ECB speakers over the weekend: