Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, and a Governing Council member at the European Central Bank.

says concerns over a recession must not stop the ECB from hiking rates

the level of inflation means the European Central Bank must be determined

says that a quick recession is preferable to stagflation

debate about +50bp or +75bp at the October meeting is premature in such volatile markets

after the neutral rate is hit the European Central Bank can move more slowly

