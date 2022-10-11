Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, and a Governing Council member at the European Central Bank.

  • says concerns over a recession must not stop the ECB from hiking rates
  • the level of inflation means the European Central Bank must be determined
  • says that a quick recession is preferable to stagflation
  • debate about +50bp or +75bp at the October meeting is premature in such volatile markets
  • after the neutral rate is hit the European Central Bank can move more slowly

----

Meetings ahead through to the end of the year for the ECB:

ecb meetings 2022