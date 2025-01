It is too early to tell but we could expect inflationary effects from new US policies

There could be decoupling between ECB and Fed on rates, but it is a non-issue

ECB policymakers are out in droves today and they have been consistent with their remarks. All of it points to rate cuts in January and in all likelihood, March as well. EUR/USD is now flat on the day again to 1.0428 as the dollar gives back its earlier gains across the board.