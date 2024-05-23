ECBs Villeroy is speaking and says:

Latest wage data was a bit above expectations but due to Germany, we should not over interpret the data.

We are dependent on euros on it data, we are not dependent on what the Fed does.

The EURUSD moved briefly above its 100-day moving average 1.0853. The S&P global PMI data put an end to that move, with the price moving back below its 200-hour moving average 1.08436. The low reach 1.08277. The price bounced higher off the low, but stayed below the 200 hour moving average keeping the sellers more in control in the short term at least.

The current price trades at 1.08346.