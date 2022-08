ECBs Villeroy

ECBs Villeroy is on the wires saying:

The next rate move must be carried out with determination, but in an orderly and predictable way

Inflation spreading through economy including services which justifies an ECB mobilization

Currently not seeing a wage price spiral

French 2022 growth should be at least as high as June forecasts of 2.3%

Does not see a recession in Europe in 2022, nothing can be excluded 4 2023

Expects sharp slowdown in France in 2023 rather than a recession