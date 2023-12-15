We will bring inflation back down to 2% target by 2025

Important signal yesterday was the changed inflation outlook

Monetary policy transmission is slightly faster than initially expected

We are on a plateau, "have to take the time to enjoy the view"

Will be guided by data when determining next policy steps

As much as they don't want to say it, they could be just on the cusp of breaking out the news at any point. It all depends on the data in the coming months but once the pivot kicks in, it could be a fast one. Just ask the Fed.