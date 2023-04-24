ECBs Villeroy

The ECB is at 3.00% and the market is pricing in something around 3.85% as the terminal top so 'most' certainly falls within that but I'd argue that 4% doesn't, so at least the top is visible. The comment didn't have an immediate effect on the euro, so that's also notable. The big question now is how long the ECB stays at the top.

Some wage increase catch-up with inflation is normal

There may be a need for some additional interest rate increases but they must be limited in number and size

He spoke to Le Figaro.