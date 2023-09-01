Underlying inflation has peaked since April and appears to have begun its decline

But this encouraging sign is still far from sufficient

Our options are open at the next and upcoming rate meetings

We are very close to a peak in interest rates

But far from a point where we could consider rate cuts

Keeping rates high long enough matters more than the level

I'm sympathetic to his final point as the challenge for major central banks right now is to stick to the narrative of higher rates for longer. And especially more so for the ECB as the economy begins to take a nosedive now in Q3.