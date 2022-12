Francois Villeroy de Galhau is Governor of Banque de France, and as such a member of the European Central Bank monetary policy committee, the Governing Council.

He is crossing the wires with mangled comments, trying to cushion the blow:

Ecnomic growth in France will probably be slightly positive in 2023

A temporary recession cannot be excluded

forecasts 2.6% growth for 2022

Villeroy was speaking in a radio interview.