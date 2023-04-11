Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of Banque de France, and a Governing Council member at the European Central Bank. Speaking in the New York afternoon:

"We now face the risk of entrenched inflation, which lies in the underlying or ‘core’ component"

"Inflation has become more widespread, and potentially more persistent."

monetary policy is most effective in tackling underlying or core inflation

expects price growth back at around the ECB's 2% target by the end of 2024 or the end of 2025

smaller steps may be more appropriate as the bank is approaching its peak or terminal rate. "We at the ECB are now moving from a 'sprint' to a 'long-distance race',"

the inflation outlook, underlying inflation readings and the effectiveness of policy transmission will be the key factors in the next decisions

Headlines via Reuters.