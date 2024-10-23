ECBs Villeroy is the latest ECB member to speak and says:

See full optionality for December rate meeting

Does not see the ECB behind the curve.

Earlier ECBs Lagarde said she is satisfied with the inflation progress. ECB's Nagel said that the central bank is more or less on track to meet its 2% inflation target, and ECBs Lane said he has a high conviction that this inflation is on track, and that a good recovery is still a plausible.

The price of the EURUSD is rebounding back above the swing low from early August at 1.07767 after breaking below that level and reaching 1.07605.

US yields remain higher with the two-year up 2.6 basis points and they 10 year up 2.4 basis points, but they are off the highest levels of the day. They 10 year yield still remains above its 200 day moving average at 4.177%.