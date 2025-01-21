There is a plausible consensus that we will act at each meeting

Among major central banks, ECB has the simplest course

Our view on inflation is quite assured

Staying vigilant but not worried about inflation

Progress towards victory against inflation is on track

If we are decisive about the pace of rate cuts, we don't need larger ones

But would not rule out larger rate cuts in the future

He is just delivering a reminder to markets that the ECB will be cutting rates next week and in all likelihood, another one after in March at the very least.