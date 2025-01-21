- There is a plausible consensus that we will act at each meeting
- Among major central banks, ECB has the simplest course
- Our view on inflation is quite assured
- Staying vigilant but not worried about inflation
- Progress towards victory against inflation is on track
- If we are decisive about the pace of rate cuts, we don't need larger ones
- But would not rule out larger rate cuts in the future
He is just delivering a reminder to markets that the ECB will be cutting rates next week and in all likelihood, another one after in March at the very least.