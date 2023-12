Inflation will continue to slow down

We will be able to lower interest rates

Lowering interest rates should happen "some time" in 2024

This is one of the more dovish commentary ever since the ECB policy meeting last week. Villeroy is breaking the ranks a little by suggesting rate cuts for next year and being vague about the timing of it. That will keep traders hopeful that their pricing is on the money for a move either in March or April.