Overly-gradual monetary shift would compromise ECB credibility

Overly-rapid shift would jeopardise financial stability

I think normalization can continue to be gradual, it can mean 25 or 50 bps

After Sept, will continue to hike in gradual but sustained way

I don't think this tells us much about what's coming. But 50 bps is certainly on the table. For the euro, the more-important thing will be the anti-fragmentation tool. Italian 10-year yields are up 3 bps today compared to bunds up 14 bps.