Rates must keep rising though long-term inflation expectations remain anchored

Approach to policy tightening will be defined meeting by meeting based on data

Eurozone mid-term economic prospects important to establish more appropriate final level, proceeding gradually

Significant worsening of economic outlook is cause for concern

Impossible to fully offset the impact of the energy shock on profits and wages

This is a dovish turn and draws the lines in the ECB debate. That said, with Dutch inflation at 17% today, there's not much an argument for staying on the sidelines.