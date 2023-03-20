ECBs Visco is on the wires saying:

The euro zone needs to quickly have a deposit protection tool like the one in the US

Regulators have all the tools to face a liquidity issues that may arise

Eurozone banks do not have liquidity or capital issues; faces contagion risks

Reiterates ECB's 2% inflation target

Monetary policy will count for the fact that the current situation will impact on lending and cost of capital

The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points last week. Lagarde paved a framework that the Fed may (or may not) follow: