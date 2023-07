ECBs Vlucic is on the wires saying:

Latest reading is maybe pointing to services sector softening.

September meeting is very open

I put more weight on observables, like inflation data and real activity, and lending data

China is risk to GDP outlook

Slowing down pace of rate hike's certainly a possibility

Even if we pause we will say we can resume hiking

The ECB is expected to raise rates in July. ECB Lagarde (and other officials) have said that policy is data dependent going forward.