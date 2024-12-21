Boris Vujčić, Governor of the Croatian National Bank and European Central Bank Governing Council member spoke in an interview Saturday, confirming what we all know - more rate cuts to ahead from the Bank.

On Trump tariffs:

  • “If there is a trade war, that will be bad for growth in Europe and in the rest of the world"
  • "a trade war, that won’t be good for anyone”

At its final meeting this year the European Central Bank cut rates:

EUR/USD closed the week well under 1.05, policy divergence expectations weighed heavily (but not exclusively).