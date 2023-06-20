Boris Vujčić Governor of the Croatian National Bank and thus an European Central Bank Governing Council member. He spoke on Tuesday:

Core inflation pressures are lingering in the euro zone

The European Central Bank must weigh the costs of doing too much against doing too little

said he is sure the ECB will be able to bring down inflation to its target of 2%

bringing inflation back down to that level would have to be done over time to avoid harming economies

"Bringing down inflation is more an art than a science,"

"ideally" the ECB wants to engineer a soft landing for the economy but this is "not always possible"