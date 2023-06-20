Boris Vujčić Governor of the Croatian National Bank and thus an European Central Bank Governing Council member. He spoke on Tuesday:
- Core inflation pressures are lingering in the euro zone
- The European Central Bank must weigh the costs of doing too much against doing too little
- said he is sure the ECB will be able to bring down inflation to its target of 2%
- bringing inflation back down to that level would have to be done over time to avoid harming economies
- "Bringing down inflation is more an art than a science,"
- "ideally" the ECB wants to engineer a soft landing for the economy but this is "not always possible"