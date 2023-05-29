Governor, Nationale Bank van België / Banque Nationale de Belgique and hence European Central Bank Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch spoke on Saturday:

at the Dubrovnik Economic Conference of the Croatian National Bank

Posting this as a bit of a catch-up ICYMI (as I did!).

Wunsch warned that continued expansive fiscal policy would require a larger reaction from monetary policy.

‘On fiscal of course, we would hope and expect some consolidation. … If fiscal remains supportive, then monetary policy would have to do more to get inflation under control.’

‘This is going to imply higher interest rates and, at the end of the day over the medium term, higher deficits because of the debt burden and a higher risk of fiscal dominance.'

Adding: