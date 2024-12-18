A larger euro depreciation would cushion the impact of tariffs on growth

But it would make a larger impact on inflation

If euro touches parity against the dollar, we wouldn't lose as much in terms of competitiveness

I guess we'll land with rates somewhere around 2%

Four more rate cuts is a meaningful scenario that I feel relatively comfortable with

Wunsch is being rather bold in his remarks here as he floats the thought of EUR/USD reaching parity. Then again, it's not an otherworldly take as many analysts are also seeing that happen next year. Here's some on that list: