ECB's Wunsch

ECBs Wunsch is on the wires saying:

May be too early to get hopes up on rate cuts.

Cannot exclude policies to type for longer than seen.

Wages are high labor markets are tight

The EURUSD bounced off support today near a swing area and above the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart, but remains below the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 1.08248. The 200-day MA is at 1.08414 and remains a topside target as well on more upside momentum.