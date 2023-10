If inflation meets forecast, then no more rate hikes are needed

Backs reopening discussion on PEPP timetable

We have to live with current uncertainty

Oil prices are an upside risk to inflation

This just conforms to market expectations that they are already done with rate hikes. As for the PEPP topic, it's not quite unanimous it would seem but they are careful about their choice of wording - mainly mentioning that it is something that they would like to discuss first.