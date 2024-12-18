We're not going to make up for what is difficult on the political front

It is not our role to supercharge the economy in the face of structural issues

Not sure if there is a broad consensus of having to react forcefully to inflation below 2%

We will look at inflation, wages, growth, PMI in deciding policy

There isn't anything that really stands out all too much as he touches on a wide range of topics here. He also says that the ECB does not have much appetite for having reserves in Bitcoin and that "money falling from the sky" tends to end badly.