The Bank of Japan minutes are from the July 2024 meeting, where short term rates were raised again in a bit of a surprise decision, or would have been if it wasn't leaked all over the place the day before!

And, the statement:

A week after the statement we got the 'Summary', which can be useful as a preview of the full minutes:

Economic calendar in Asia 26 September 2024 rba boj

At 0130 GMT (2130 US Eastern time) we'll get the latest Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review. The RBA describes the review thus:

  • The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.

We'll get some discussion on how prolonged high rates are impacting. Some firms and households are doing it tougher than others.