The Bank of Japan minutes are from the July 2024 meeting, where short term rates were raised again in a bit of a surprise decision, or would have been if it wasn't leaked all over the place the day before!

And, the statement:

A week after the statement we got the 'Summary', which can be useful as a preview of the full minutes:

At 0130 GMT (2130 US Eastern time) we'll get the latest Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review. The RBA describes the review thus:

The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.

We'll get some discussion on how prolonged high rates are impacting. Some firms and households are doing it tougher than others.