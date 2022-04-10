Its not a packed data agenda for Monday 11 April 2022, but Kuroda and Chinese inflation data makes it an interesting one.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar.

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will be interesting. Speculation is persistent that the Bank will reduce its accommodative policies this year; this opinion piece from an ex-BOJ official for example:

I would not place a lot of weight on that opinion. Kuroda has so far given little sign of backing down.

As for Chinese inflation data, there may be some relief for China's PPI in March with oil prices trading a little lower from their recent peak.