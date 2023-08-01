Economic calendar in Asia 02 August 2023

New Zealand data is taking a bit of a backseat at present given the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is very firmly on hold at present. Still, eyes will be on the jobless rate with the NZ economy in recession.

The Bank of Japan minutes are from the June meeting. The 'Summary' of this meeting was interesting for the comments recognising rising inflation and gave a bit of a heads up to the massaging of YCC at the July meeting:

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.