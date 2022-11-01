Its an active calendar ahead.
New Zealand Q3 jobs report. This is the main scheduled piece of data ahead of the 23 November Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meeting. Attention will be paid to how tight the labour market is (remains!) and wage growth indicators. Watch for a slowdown in wage growth - if this is evident its likely to see expectations of the magnitude of the RBNZ rate hike on 23 Nov. dialled back and thus sap NZD/USD strength. ( ) NZD
NZD
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Also referred to as the Kiwi, the currency is also utilized in several Pacific islands, including Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Pitcairn islands, and Niue.The NZD’s history is long, extending back to 1934 with the creation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. While far from the most traded currency in the global forex market, the NZD has a key role nonetheless.The NZD is considered as a carry trade currency given it is a relatively high yielding currency. Traders typically buy the NZD and fund it with a lower yielding currency such as the Japanese yen (JPY) or the Swiss franc (CHF).What Factors Affect the NZD?Relative to the US dollar or British pound, the NZD can be much more volatile and dependent on external economic stress or turmoil.Investors with risk appetite often buy the currency, while market fears and crises place negative pressure on the NZD.There are also several factors that can specifically drive the NZD in the forex market. This includes dairy prices as New Zealand is the largest exporter of whole milk powder in the world. A rise in milk prices can lead to spikes in the NZD. By extension, tourism numbers are also important to the NZD.This is due to New Zealand being dependent on tourism as a sizable proportion of its economy. Growing tourism would indicate a higher NZD, and vice versa.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Also referred to as the Kiwi, the currency is also utilized in several Pacific islands, including Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Pitcairn islands, and Niue.The NZD’s history is long, extending back to 1934 with the creation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. While far from the most traded currency in the global forex market, the NZD has a key role nonetheless.The NZD is considered as a carry trade currency given it is a relatively high yielding currency. Traders typically buy the NZD and fund it with a lower yielding currency such as the Japanese yen (JPY) or the Swiss franc (CHF).What Factors Affect the NZD?Relative to the US dollar or British pound, the NZD can be much more volatile and dependent on external economic stress or turmoil.Investors with risk appetite often buy the currency, while market fears and crises place negative pressure on the NZD.There are also several factors that can specifically drive the NZD in the forex market. This includes dairy prices as New Zealand is the largest exporter of whole milk powder in the world. A rise in milk prices can lead to spikes in the NZD. By extension, tourism numbers are also important to the NZD.This is due to New Zealand being dependent on tourism as a sizable proportion of its economy. Growing tourism would indicate a higher NZD, and vice versa.
Read this Term Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are speaking. The pair are appearing before the Canadian Parliament's Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy. They's be fielding questions from the senators on Canada's economy and the Bank's policy. The Bank of Japan Minutes are from the Monetary Policy Meeting held on September 21, 22. Very stale indeed. The 'summary' precedes the minutes by many, many weeks: BOJ September. meeting summary: Core inflation likely to increase more slowly in 2023
This
snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar,
. access
it here
The
times in the left-most column are GMT.
The
numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous
month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column
next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median
expected.
I’ve
noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity
of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW