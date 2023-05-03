Asia will spend the day digesting the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike and guidance.

The local data calendar will take a distant back seat. However, the PMI from China will be eyed. The official manufacturing PMI published last weekend was ugly:

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.

  • The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.
  • Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey.
  • Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector. It'll be useful comparing the results of today's with that from the weekend.
Economic calendar in Asia 04 May 2023