Economic calendar in Asia 04 May 2023

Asia will spend the day digesting the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike and guidance.

The local data calendar will take a distant back seat. However, the PMI from China will be eyed. The official manufacturing PMI published last weekend was ugly:

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.