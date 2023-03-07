Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking on:

  • "Inflation and Recent Economic Data"

at

  • the Financial Review Business Summit 2023 – Sydney

Yesterday he titled the Bank a little less hawkish:

With Powell heading the opposite way AUD/USD has really come under the hammer overnight.

