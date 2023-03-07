Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is speaking on:
- "Inflation and Recent Economic Data"
at
- the Financial Review Business Summit 2023 – Sydney
Yesterday he titled the Bank a little less hawkish:
- RBA announce a +25bp cash rate hike to 3.6%. As expected.
- AUD/USD marked a little lower, less hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Lowe Statement
- ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: RBA’s ‘dovish rate hike’ sends AUD/USD dipping
- Aussie lower after RBA offers subtle change to policy guidance
With Powell heading the opposite way AUD/USD has really come under the hammer overnight.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.