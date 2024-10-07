From the Federal Reserve:

2200 GMT /1800 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic moderates "Dynamic Business of Professional Sports" conversation before the Atlanta Fed's Leading Voice Series, in Atlanta, Ga

2230 GMT /1830 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy and participates in moderated conversation before the Money Marketeers of New York University Inc

It would appear that Musalem is likely to hold more interest to traders.

Not listed on the calneadar is a Reserve Bank of Australia speaker:

Andrew Hauser, Deputy Governor:

at the Walkley Foundation

text of the speech will be available

a subsequent Q&A session is open to the media

0100 GMT / 2100 US Eastern time / midday Sydney time

With September meeting minutes a half hour prior to Hauser I'll be on the lookout for clues on the next move from the Bank, which is expected to be a cut in early 2025 (Q1 is the market consensus).