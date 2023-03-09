Economic calendar in Asia 10 March 2023

more to come

There is no scheduled time for the BOJ announcement. Somewhere in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window is a reasonable expectation based on past experience. its Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's last ever meeting and there is some speculation he will take some small policy action to ease the path for his successor. Its not a widely held expectation though, no change at all is the consensus.

New Zealand data kciks off the calendar at 2130 and 2145 GMT.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.