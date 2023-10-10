Economic calendar in Asia 11 October 2023

The speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) at the Reserve Bank of Australia is titled "Channels of Transmission' and will be of note for how the RBA is responding to inflation pressure in Australia.

The Bank has paused its rate hike path for the past 3 meetings. On October 25 we get official quarterly CPI data. Monthly indications of inflation, and others (yesterday's business survey, for example) have shown encouraging signs of diminishing inflation pressure and if the October 25 data release confirms then the Bank should remain on hold at its next meeting, on November 7. Until that data is in though the November meeting does remain 'live'.