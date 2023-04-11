Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is coming up at 7.30 pm US Eastern time:
- participates in moderated town-hall event before the Montana State University College of Business and Entrepreneurship
Coming up later from the Reserve Bank of Australia today is:
- Panel Participation by Michele Bullock, Deputy Governor, WEAI Monetary Panel, Melbourne
- The topic of discussion is: Monetary policy since the pandemic: what lessons have we learned?
