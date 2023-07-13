Economic calendar in Asia 14 July 2023

It's a quiet data agenda ahead for the session but we will be getting comments from Fed hawk Waller:
Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University.
The timing, 2245 GMT / 6.45 pm NY time is during the very early Asian time zone on Friday; 7.45am Tokyo time and 6.45am HK & Singapore time. Market liquidity will be limited.
As a ps. it's a New Zealand holiday today. Local markets are closed.
