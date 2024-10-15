At 1900 US Eastern time Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a moderated conversation on the economic outlook and impact on small business

Bostic last week:

As I said on Bostic last week, he was the first to sound the alarm earlier this year resulting in expectations for the FOMC going from 6, or 7, rate cuts this year, to their pausing all the way to September.

You'll notice also New Zealand CPI data due. Inflation is expected to have continued to drip lower. The RBNZ is now into its easing cycle. An upside surprise for inflation may well give traders thoughts of the RBNZ dially back their expected pace of rate cuts.