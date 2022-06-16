The Bank of Japan is the big event today. That time in the calendar (below) is an approximation only. There is no firmly scheduled time for the BOj statement. It is reasonable to expect it in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time slot.

Previews:

After Thursday's shock rate hike from the Swiss National Bank:

traders are on edge awaiting similar from the Bank of Japan. The SNB is an example of NEVER ruling anything out in markets (and watch out for overconfidence in making predictions). Having said that I'd be urging you not to hold your breath waiting for a 50bp rate hike from the Bank of Japan.