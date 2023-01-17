Economic calendar in Asia 18 January 2023

The Bank of Japan is the focus. The statement will be made sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT (2130 - 2230 US ET) time window. There is no set time for the statement but that is a reasonable expectation based on past experience.
Previews:
- TD say still plenty of room for yen gains, see as low as 120 by the end of March
- Bank of Japan preview - "may be on the verge of its biggest policy change in decades"
- The hyenas are circling the Bank of Japan
- 10-year JGB yields still pushing the limit for now
- The risks are skewed towards disappointment for yen bulls this week
The calendar for the session:
