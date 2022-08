On the calendar ahead of the session is the key loan prime rate (LPR) from the PBOC. Due at 0115 GMT.

Both one- and five-year interest rates will be set.

The 1-Year Loan Prime Rate is currently at 3.70%

The 5-Year Loan Prime Rate is currently at 4.45%

Expectations are high for a rate cut to either, or both given last week the People's Bank of China cut the rate on its (semi) rollover of the maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF):

