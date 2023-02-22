It's a sparse economic data agenda ahead for the session.

It's a market holiday in Japan, which thin out liquidity and activity somewhat.

Williams speaking:

  • participates in a fireside chat on "Taming Inflation"
The days of trading from yesterdays news are over
The days of trading from yesterday's news are over
Economic calendar in Asia 23 February 2023
  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.