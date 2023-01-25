Economic calendar in Asia 26 January 2023

It's a sparse calendar from Asia for Thursday, 26 January 2023. The BOJ 'Summary of Opinions' will be scoured for more detail surrounding January's policy statement.
Holidays continue in Asia, its been a festive sort of week. Today China and Australia are on holiday, local markets are closed. New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong are all in as normal.
