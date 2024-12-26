Its all go in Japan today, with a long list of releases scheduled for the morning at 8.30 am Japan time (2330 GMT, 1830 US Eastern time) and 8.50 am (2350 GMT, 1850 US Eastern time):

As background to the two releases of note:

Tokyo area inflation data:

National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.

Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI

It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub

Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) releases a "Summary of Opinions" after each monetary policy meeting. It serves as a record of the discussion and views of the Policy Board members on various economic and financial issues. Today's Summary is for the December 18-19 meeting.

Key points about the Summary:

The summary includes the views of the Policy Board members on economic conditions, both domestically and globally. This includes assessments of economic growth, inflation, and employment trends, among other indicators.

The summary also outlines the Policy Board members' views on the effectiveness of the BOJ's current monetary policy measures, including interest rate policy, asset purchases, and yield curve control. Members may discuss the pros and cons of these policies and their potential impact on the economy.

The summary includes discussions on the outlook for monetary policy and the potential risks to the economy. Board members may express their views on the appropriate timing and direction of future policy changes, as well as the potential impact of external factors such as global economic conditions.

The summary also includes any dissenting views among the Policy Board members. If a member disagrees with the majority view on a particular issue, they may express their own opinion and rationale.

In a few week's time (January 29, 2025) we'll get the Minutes of this meeting. The Minutes are a more detailed record of the discussions and decisions made during the meeting.