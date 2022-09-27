Economic calendar in Asia 28 September 2022

The minutes for the July Bank of Japan meeting are published today.

The minutes are preceded many weeks in advance, in this case its two months, by the 'Summary'. The July meeting is here:

The focus for the yen right now is on any further intervention steps to be taken. USD/JPY is trading just under 145 as I post, not far from where the MoF instructed the BOJ to buy yen last week (above 145.70).