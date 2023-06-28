Economic calendar in Asia 29 June 2023

Retail sales data from Australia is the focus, given the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting is just around the corner (July 4). Steadily rising rates from the Bank are weighing on consumption. The median expectation is for a sliver of a gain m/m only. A number lower than this will bring more pressure to bear on AUD, which slipped yesterday on better inflation numbers trimming the chance of an RBA rate cut next week even further. Although, not everyone is on board with this:

