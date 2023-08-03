It's a bit of a dud data calendar for Asia today, everyone is waiting on the US NFP Friday morning US Eastern time.

We do get the latest updated RBA Statement on Monetary Policy.

due on 11.30am Sydney time, 0130 GMT, 9.30 pm US Eastern time

From an earlier post:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia on what to expect:

The RBA will provide a full refresh of its economic forecasts as part of the quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy. Despite the lower than expected Q2 23 CPI, the forecasts previewed in the August post-meeting Statement suggest no change to the inflation profile since May. The profile for the unemployment rate also looks to have remained unchanged, with the RBA expecting a pick-up to 4½% in late 2024.

The RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy: