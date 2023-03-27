Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson speaks on "Implementation and Transmission of Monetary Policy"

coming up at 5pm US Eastern time

Later we get the Reserve Bank of Australia's Ellis Connolly. Head of the Bank's Payments Policy Department

topic is "The Shift to Electronic Payments – Some Policy Issues". I'm not expecting pertinent comments for traders

As for actual data, Australian retail sales for February. A slowdown from January is expected. The RBA is trying to slow demand through interest rate hikes, the slowdown will thus be welcomed by them. The next policy meeting is Tuesday April 4, it's a live one - the 'no brainer' rate hikes of February and March are over, this one is up for grabs.