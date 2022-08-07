Over the weekend we had trade data from China for July:



The calendar focus today will be for New Zealand dollar traders, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand data due at 0300 GMT. RBNZ inflation expectations can be a market mover. Above expectations will feed into the NZD as a bullish factor at the margin (and vice versa). The RBNZ is in a rate hike cycle due to higher than target CPI. The next RBNZ rate hike is due August 17 (NZ time).

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.